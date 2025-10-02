Jayden Danns set for long-term injury layoff

Jayden Danns is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after the Liverpool striker suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the U21s.

Danns pulled up immediately after taking a free-kick approaching the half-hour mark in the U21s’ 3-2 loss at Ipswich on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who was captaining Rob Page’s side, required treatment on the pitch before being helped off to be replaced by goalscorer Keyrol Figueroa.

This Is Anfield understands that Danns is now set for a lengthy layoff, which serves as another unfortunate setback.

Some sources have indicated a grade three hamstring tear with claims the teenager would require surgery, though this is as yet unconfirmed.

If that is the case, Danns would be facing a number of months out with a recovery timeframe comparable to that of Stefan Bajcetic, who underwent a similar operation at the end of May.

Bajcetic is yet to resume full training over four months later, though the midfielder is understood to be nearing a comeback with a gradual buildup of minutes planned.

At this stage those close to the situation have simply suggested it will be an extended spell out for Danns, who already missed much of pre-season due to another long-term concern.

The youngster – who missed almost eight months of his early development in the academy as he suffered with Osgood-Schlatter’s disease – had been absent for a combined 10 months with recurring back issues over the past two years.

That ended a loan move to Sunderland before it even began and this new injury could now threaten Danns’ chances of another temporary switch in January.

Will Wright set to miss two months

Liverpool are yet to provide clarity on the situation with Danns, but U21s head coach Rob Page is already without another striker for up to two months following knee ligament damage for Will Wright.

It could see Page turn to Figueroa as a more regular starter or prompt a promotion for the impressive Josh Sonni-Lambie from the U18s ranks.

With regards Danns it could be a more significant blow as he is considered part of the wider first-team squad, which saw him make an impressive cameo in the 2-1 victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round.

His return to the senior side came just four days before this new setback in Ipswich.