Kaide Gordon scores as forgotten trio all start for Liverpool U21s

Kaide Gordon scored his first goal of the season as Liverpool U21s drew 1-1 with Fulham, on a night that saw both Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay start.

Fulham U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2 | Motspur Park

October 3, 2025

Goals: Loupalo-Bi 71′; Gordon 11′

The young Reds headed to Motspur Park on the back of three consecutive defeats and were without a number of players due to injury, including Jayden Danns, Trey Nyoni and Will Wright.

Others were absent having helped the U19s to a 2-0 victory away to Galatasaray on Tuesday, with the likes of Trent Kone-Doherty and Wellity Lucky spared the toll of two games in four days.

It left Rob Page with a mixed side against Fulham, with Ramsay given the captaincy as he joined 24-year-old Williams in defence and Gordon made it two league starts in a row in attack.

A bench-warmer for the first team in the Carabao Cup at the end of the month, it was Gordon who opened the scoring for the U21s.

Kieran Morrison, who received his first-ever call-up to the Northern Ireland U21s squad for the October break, claimed the assist for the 20-year-old’s close range finish.

Unfortunately Fulham pegged Liverpool back midway through the second half as Aaron Loupalo-Bi exploited a spell of loose possession to fire in beyond Bailey Hall.

Neither side was able to find a late winner with full-time bringing a 1-1 scoreline – which, for the young Reds, represents a step in the right direction given recent work.

Page’s U21s have won one, drawn one and lost four so far in the league and the forced rotation of his squad has certainly not helped.

But the experience of the likes of Williams, Ramsay and Gordon – all denied moves away in the summer due to a lack of interest – should provide more stability in the absence of those with first-team hopes.

Next up for Liverpool’s U21s is a trip to League Two side Crewe in the Vertu Trophy, which lands during the international break meaning those called up for duty will not be available.

That rules out Kone-Doherty, Morrison and goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, with it almost certainly another opportunity for game time for those no longer considered for the senior setup.

Liverpool U21s: Hall; Ramsay, Williams, Miles, Davidson; Trueman (Pinnington 56′), Laffey (Onanuga 78′); Gordon, Pilling, Morrison; Figueroa (Bradshaw 65′)

Subs not used: Mrozek, Pitt

Next match: Crewe Alexandra (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, October 14, 7pm (BST)