Kostas Tsimikas subbed at half-time after “nightmare” error

Kostas Tsimikas endured a “nightmare” second start for loan club Roma, following up an assist on his full debut with a costly error before being subbed at half-time.

Tsimikas made a statement on his first start for Roma, assisting the winner in their 2-1 victory over Nice to kick off the Europa League.

But after being shuffled out again for Serie A action at the weekend, the Greek did not enjoy as productive an outing on his return to the starting lineup on Thursday.

Up against Lille in their second game of the Europa League‘s league phase, Roma suffered a 1-0 defeat on a night that saw visiting goalkeeper Berke Ozer save three penalties.

Those came in remarkable circumstances as referee Erik Lambrechts twice insisted on a retake, with Ozer denying Artem Dovbyk twice and then Matias Soule with the third attempt after the Italian side opted to switch takers.

It meant Roma were unable to overturn Hakon Arnar Haraldsson’s early goal, which came through Tsimikas losing the ball in a dangerous area as Lille capitalised.

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini brought the left-back off at half-time to be replaced by Devyne Rensch, with Corriere dello Sport labelling his performance a “nightmare” and rating him at 4.5 out of 10.

Tsimikas seemingly struggled to recover from his early mistake and it could damage his chances of overtaking Angelino as Gasperini’s first choice.

While Gasperini has claimed he views his two more prominent left-backs as on par, and in close competition, the evidence is clear that Angelino remains his go-to starter in Serie A.

Liverpool loanees this week

Elsewhere in the week, Vitezslav Jaros experienced a humbling evening in the Champions League as he conceded four times in Ajax’s 4-0 defeat to Marseille.

Lewis Koumas came off the bench as Birmingham scored a dramatic late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday, while James Balagizi started in midfield as Forest Green Rovers drew 0-0 at Boston United.

Left-back James Norris played the full 90 minutes in Irish side Shelbourne’s 0-0 draw at home to Hacken in the UEFA Conference League.

James McConnell was the only other Liverpool loanee whose side was in action in midweek but the midfielder missed Ajax’s loss in France due to a fitness issue.