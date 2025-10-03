Liverpool appoint retired Women’s captain in all-new staff role

Liverpool FC Women can confirm the appointment of Niamh Fahey as the club’s first technical coordinator.

The 37-year-old returns to the club after retiring from a distinguished playing career at the end of last season, leading the team as captain for the final five years.

In total she made 125 appearances for Liverpool, lifting the Women’s Championship trophy in 2022.

Her international experience included 115 international appearances for Ireland culminating in playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia in 2023.

A decorated career also included spells with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bordeaux, winning several Women’s Super League titles and five Women’s FA Cups.

Fahey now returns to the Reds as the club look to continue their growth both on and off the pitch.

The technical coordinator will play a key role in shaping and supporting the future technical direction of the club’s women’s programme including a focus on player development, recruitment, strategic planning and enhancing the pathway from the club’s pro-game academy into the first team.

Liverpool FC’s chief financial officer and Women’s board member Jenny Beacham said: “This is a key appointment for our women’s programme and I’m absolutely delighted that we have someone with Niamh’s knowledge, experience and leadership back in the building.

“She will be a significant support to our managing director Andy O’Boyle as we continue growing and executing a long-term football strategy for our women’s team.”

Fahey returned to Melwood last month and is already re-established within the building in her new role.

As well as her on-field achievements, Fahey recently completed her Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA), graduating in July from Liverpool John Moores University, as well as completing her UEFA B coaching licence through the PFA. She also holds a Masters degree in Pharmacology.

Managing director Andy O’Boyle added: “I’m thrilled that Niamh agreed to take on what will be an extremely important position within our women’s staff, elevating our sporting standards and contributing to the long-term development of the women’s programme.

“She will be a highly visible presence and involved in collaboration across our wider FSG football executive, maintaining alignment with the club’s broader identity, ensuring shared values, philosophy and high-performance levels.

“I know our fans will join me in giving her a warm welcome back to the club.”