Liverpool are not close to being the finished product after the summer overhaul, but they are currently one point better off compared to the same fixtures last season.

It is no secret that Liverpool have struggled for form this season, and their three successive defeats across all competitions shone a brighter light on the work that still needs to be done.

Arne Slot has changed his personnel and system and with it has seen Liverpool relinquish the control in matches that they were praised for last season.

All that said, Liverpool are actually one point better off compared to last season’s corresponding fixtures (which sees Burnley replace Ipswich).

That is down to Slot’s side turning draws against Arsenal (H) and Newcastle (A) into victories and matching their victories against Bournemouth, Burnley/Ipswich and Everton.

Conversely, the trip to Palace returned zero points this time around compared to three last season, while there was a second successive defeat at Chelsea.

The latter, however, must be remembered in the context that Liverpool were still celebrating their league title when they made that trip last season, whereas this time they came up against a side besieged by injury.

The goals for and against are also highly comparable which, if we look at it from a glass half full perspective, shows promising signs for when Liverpool do, finally, click.

There are obvious areas for concern and changes Slot needs to make to ensure this is a successful season, but Liverpool have at least given themselves a foundation to work from.

As for how the Reds compare seven games into the league season, they are down three points compared to 2024/25.

However, last season that run included just one match against the previous campaign’s top eight, whereas Slot’s side have already faced three teams from that part of the ladder this time around.

For a team that has yet to show any signs of playing at their best consistently, it is certainly something Slot can build on if he can get his players doing the basics well again.