Liverpool have a significant out for their trip to Chelsea and have two forwards needing to pass fitness tests to be available for the Premier League trip.

The latest defeat came at a price for Liverpool with yet another injury to Alisson, but the club already have his successor in their ranks and he is set for his Premier League debut.

Here is who is not available against Chelsea and who is in doubt:

Alisson succumbed to another hamstring in midweek and reports on Thursday evening claimed it will sideline the Brazilian until after the November international break.

“It’s always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or for the Brazil team,” Slot told reporters on Friday of his No. 1.

The absence of the No. 1, however, gives Giorgi Mamardashvili a run of starts that will offer Slot and supporters a glimpse at what a future without Alisson could look like.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Ekitike and Chiesa were due to train on Friday in a bid to prove their fitness, with both likely to take spots on the bench if fit enough to do so.

Ekitike felt his hamstring against Galatasaray and there were initial fears for his prognosis, but he has been named in the France squad in a boost to the role he could have on Saturday.

Nyoni, meanwhile, flew back to Merseyside in a protective boot having taken a knock during the U19s’ Youth League win in Istanbul.

Leoni has successfully undergone surgery on his ACL injury, which will keep him sidelined for a year, but he can now, at least, focus on his recovery journey.

This Is Anfield understands Jayden Danns is is also set for a long-term layoff after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for the U21s in a big blow to the teenager.

• READ: Liverpool lineups vs. Chelsea after Arne Slot hints he will not go back to basics

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Mamardashvilli, Woodman

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Kerkez, Robertson, Bradley, Frimpong

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo

Forwards: Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Isak, Chiesa*, Ekitike*, Ngumoha

* In doubt