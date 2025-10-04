Arne Slot has made another five changes to his lineup as Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, with Alexander Isak among those returning to the side.

The Reds arrive in west London on the back of two consecutive defeats, with Slot urged to get back to basics following those losses to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Liverpool look set to remain in their new setup for their clash with Chelsea but there are five changes to the starting lineup.

Giorgi Mamardashvili makes his Premier League debut in place of the injured Alisson.

Conor Bradley also returns to the side with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez manning the defence.

Ryan Gravenberch is retained in midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and, more advanced, Dominik Szoboszlai as Florian Wirtz drops to the bench.

Mohamed Salah is back in the lineup and joins Cody Gakpo in flanking Isak in Liverpool’s attack.

Alisson has joined Giovanni Leoni on the list of long-term absentees but Slot has both Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa available following fitness concerns.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Isak

Substitutes: Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Frimpong, Endo, Jones, Wirtz, Chiesa, Ekitike

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Slonina, Hato, Lavia, Emenalo, Buonanotte, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu