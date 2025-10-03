Arne Slot has yet to oversee three successive defeats as Liverpool’s head coach, and his team selection against Chelsea will be key for a timely boost before the international break.

For the third time in a week, Liverpool are on the road and head to Stamford Bridge for their first meeting against Chelsea this season.

The midweek trip to Istanbul not only ended in defeat but also with injury concerns, and Liverpool now need a lift in the form of their sixth league win of the campaign.

Slot, as ever, has decisions to make across each department as he plots Liverpool’s return to the winner’s board, and having hinted that going back to basics is not on the cards, here’s how the Reds could line up.

Team news Slot delivered mixed news on the injury front on the eve of the match: • Alisson sidelined for an extended period with hamstring injury

• Hugo Ekitike to train on Friday, decision will then be made

• Federico Chiesa also to undergo fitness test after missing midweek trip

Liverpool’s XI vs. Chelsea

There have been several mainstays for Slot this season and that will remain the case, though Giorgi Mamardashvili is the obvious exception as he prepares for his Premier League debut.

Dominik Szoboszlai will be in the frame to start at right-back while Andy Robertson could return after being left unused across the last two defeats.

This enables Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz to start in midfield and continue to try and establish a connection – the Argentine should be fresh after a cameo in midweek.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo have been constants on the wing and with Ekitike battling a hamstring issue, Alexander Isak is the obvious choice to start after only four touches in Istanbul.

• Mamardashvili and Robertson replace Alisson and Kerkez, respectively

• Mac Allister starts with Wirtz as the No. 10

• Isak back in the XI to lead the line

Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

There have been increased calls for Slot to go back to basics with his personnel and system, but he hinted that is not in the cards in his press conference.

“This (scoring open-play goals) is something we work on very hard and the more we will play together in the new setup, the better that will go,” he said.

To that end, we could expect to see the same system but with Szoboszlai acting as the most advanced midfielder, as he was last season, and Wirtz deployed on the left.

This ensures the Hungarian’s work ethic is retained, relationships can still be formed, and that there is more familiar personnel behind the ball:

• Conor Bradley returns to the XI

• Szoboszlai starts as most advanced midfielder, Wirtz on the left

Those tweaks look like this:

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Isak

Liverpool need to find defensive stability to build on having conceded in their last five matches, and everyone knows that is vitally important away from home.

Slot will consider Curtis Jones for his midfield, but he will be a suitable option off the bench as and when needed, and he will hope Ekitike and Chiesa can also be turned to.