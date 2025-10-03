Chelsea fans are feeling downbeat after a poor start to the season, so what weaknesses can Liverpool exploit in their Premier League meeting?

Arne Slot‘s side head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, looking to respond from back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

The match sees two relatively out-of-form sides come up against each other, making it a tough one to predict.

Ahead of the match, we spoke to Chelsea fan Richard Long (@Chelseafan_Rick) to discuss the form of both sides, the key battles and more.

How do you feel about Chelsea’s start to the season?

It has been very disappointing.

Considering the strong end to last season and the heroics in the Club World Cup, to already effectively be out of any title race after six games is crushing.

Which players have stood out and who has struggled?

It is easier to highlight players who have struggled, to be honest.

Robert Sanchez continues to be a walking disaster in goal – it is sporting negligence that the board didn’t sign a new keeper in the summer.

The defence generally has looked very nervous and rash, while new signings on the wing are taking time to adapt to the league and show their youth when it comes to decision-making.

The one highlight has been Joao Pedro – he has been a wonderful signing.

How much pressure is Enzo Maresca under?

By all accounts, Enzo Maresca’s job is safe and, in fairness, Chelsea are already having another season impacted by big injuries.

There have been some terrible individual mistakes made, too, so I think taking everything into account, while his own performance hasn’t been good, there are clear reasons for this.

Maresca is safe for now.

What’s the main aim for this season?

To secure Champions League football comfortably by finishing in the top four. That said, it would be great to have a long run in the FA Cup and Champions League as well.

When you look at some of the players we have and the amount of money spent, I don’t think that’s asking a lot.

How do you rate Liverpool’s start to the season?

Liverpool have an impressive points total and have made an excellent start on paper.

But I don’t think the performances have merited results and there has been a huge slice of good fortune going their way already this season.

I tipped them to be champions at the start of the season and I’ll stick with that prediction.

A lot will come down to whether they can avoid getting big injuries to key players again, and whether Arsenal and Man City are actually going to play to their full potential this year.

What are your best and worst memories of Stamford Bridge games against Liverpool?

The 2008 Champions League semi-final, which we won 3-2, will always stand out as the best memory.

It was at the peak of the rivalry between the two teams and when football was at its very best.

There had been a lot of words exchanged between managers and players over both legs, and the contest was always played on a knife-edge.

Frank Lampard burying his penalty against Pepe Reina a few days after his mum passed away, and the emotional celebration between the Chelsea players that followed, will always stay with me.

The worst memory came in the same year when a deflected Xabi Alonso shot broke our 86-game unbeaten home run.

It still stings a bit!

Looking ahead to Saturday, where will the key battles take place?

The biggest battle will be Sanchez against any shots and crosses he has to deal with.

It’s no exaggeration to say he will guarantee one or two howlers per game, and it’s just a question of whether we will be punished for it.

I am also really looking forward to seeing the central midfield battle – with Moises Caicedo, that is the one area of the pitch I think we can really dominate.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

A comfortable 2 0 win for Liverpool in a bad-tempered game.

I don’t think you are close to your best, but we are just so far from ours, and without Cole Palmer it is hard to see our attack causing too many problems.