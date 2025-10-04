Hugo Ekitike is aware that his move to Liverpool has made him more famous, but he is happy with being unknown and keeping his private life to himself.

The Frenchman has wasted little time in endearing himself to Liverpool supporters following his summer transfer, with his red card his only misstep in his bright start at Anfield.

Ekitike may only be 23, but he has played in four different countries and has over 140 senior appearances, with Liverpool marking a significant step in his career.

His move from Frankfurt to Liverpool has seen his profile grow exponentially, but Ekitike explained to BBC Sport why he embraces being famous but prefers to keep his private life to himself.

Asked about a video that showed his brothers and friends celebrating his first Liverpool goal, Ekitike said: “I remember my friend was there, but it was too much.

“I don’t like that kind of video. But it was nice because when I was in Paris, they were there with me.

“I have the same people there when I have success and when I don’t have success, and I think they are very proud of me and I think in time they are going to be good memories to see on video.

“Hopefully they will be there for many more goals.

“If it’s me, I show this to people. I know it comes with being a football player with Liverpool – you are more famous, but my private life I don’t want people to know.

“I like to be famous but unknown. People don’t know what I am doing when I am home or what I do during my free time or talking to my brother.”

In a world where information is at everyone’s fingertips, it is an admirable position from a young footballer who is aware of the boundaries he needs to keep in place despite the spotlight.

It is a nod to the character of the players that Liverpool attracts and signs, with Ekitike further displaying his humble nature when discussing his summer transfer.

“The first feeling was that I was proud. To come here when I know where I come from,” he said.

“I know football is just moments, you can be at the top and go down straight.

“I set my mind to always be ready, work hard, improve myself and bring success to the team and help the maximum way I can to reach trophies and wins.”