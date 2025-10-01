For the first time in his reign, Arne Slot finds himself under some pressure with the watching media critical of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray.

The Reds never got going in Turkiye on Tuesday night, suffering back-to-back losses after the weekend defeat away to Crystal Palace.

Here’s is how parts of the media reacted to Liverpool’s Champions League loss.

One of Liverpool’s worst nights under Arne Slot

Having stuck up for them of late, David Lynch couldn’t defend an abject Reds showing:

“For me, Liverpool have been getting a bit too much flak for their performances this season when they’ve been good enough in patches to beat some very good teams. “But there wasn’t a single redeeming feature tonight and it’s a deserved defeat that gives Slot a lot to think about.”

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter felt it was a concerning night for Liverpool:

“Reigning Premier League champions and league leaders may be held to higher standards but concerns grow for Liverpool. “Arne Slot’s side suffered back-to-back defeats after falling to Galatasaray in Istanbul. Their performance may trouble Liverpool’s head coach greater than the result. “Liverpool were short on ideas and again suspect defensively.”

Mike McGrath of the Telegraph believes the first cracks are appearing under Slot:

“After 15 months when everything Arne Slot touched turned to gold, we will now have to see a different side to the Dutchman… “None of this feels hugely concerning, with Liverpool still top of the Premier League, yet there is clearly work to be done in a season where Slot’s team have lost control of games or, in this case, succumbed to slick opponents.”

Speaking on Amazon Prime, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge claimed something isn’t right currently:

“When you look at the nature of how the team is playing right now, they are not the same team they were last year. The chemistry is not right. But they have plenty of time to get it right. “They were not at the races. We knew what the atmosphere would be like. They needed to quieten them down and they were in choir mode all night. “They didn’t do the things they are known for doing, and, in turn, you don’t get the results you used to get.”

Big improvements are needed immediately, according to the Athletic‘s Andy Jones:

“This is not a crisis yet, but in these two games Liverpool have been unable to overcome some of the issues that have been present early in their season, but had not been costly due to Slot’s side scoring late goals… “With a difficult run of fixtures to come, starting with a tough trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday evening, improvements are needed, and they’re needed immediately.”

Signings still struggling to convince

The Mail‘s Lewis Browning feels it isn’t happening for the new recruits yet:

“Well, there we have it. A crisis? Maybe. A dip? Certainly. “Liverpool spent a lot of money in the summer, and I would argue that not one of those players have yet impressed. Isak? No. Frimpong? No. Kerkez, Wirtz? Certainly not. “They simply have not clicked like last year. Not even close to it.”

Seriously, what are we doing? Alexander Isak was on for ~36 minutes. He had four touches and two passes with Liverpool chasing the game. pic.twitter.com/mQCylQqYG8 — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 30, 2025

In his player ratings for GOAL, Mark Doyle couldn’t hide the fact that Florian Wirtz is failing to match the hype: