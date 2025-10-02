Marc Guehi was rightly frustrated at the late collapse of his £35 million move to Liverpool, but the Crystal Palace captain has taken a philosophical approach.

Guehi was all set to become Liverpool’s final signing of the summer after a deal worth £35 million plus a 10 percent sell-on clause was agreed, only for Palace to pull out at the last minute.

It left the Reds without one of the key targets and the England international left to head back to his club having already undergone a medical.

But speaking to TNT Sports ahead of Palace’s UEFA Conference League opener against Dynamo Kyiv, Guehi insisted the drama was behind him.

“The sun goes up, the sun goes down, life goes on,” he explained.

“That’s my mindset, and if you adopt that mindset in most things, you just get on with life and move on.

“Fortunately for me, I’m at a football club that has helped me and given me so much, so it does make it that much easier.”

Guehi also joined Palace manager Oliver Glasner for pre-match press conference duties and was faced with similar questions on his situation.

“I don’t have much to say, to be honest,” he told reporters including The Athletic‘s Matt Woosnam.

“I’m focused on playing football and playing for this club. But to the fans: thank you very much for your support. I definitely feel it.”

Liverpool are expected to revive their interest and could do so as early as January, with Sky Sports reporting that there is an acceptance at Palace that they will lose Guehi in 2026.

Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also credited as suitors for a player whose contract will expire in the summer.

But the Premier League champions will hope that their efforts to bring Guehi to Anfield throughout the summer – having all but signed him – will ensure his future commitment.

Palace chairman to blame for timing of deal

There was a narrative around Liverpool’s late push to sign the England international that their timing was to blame for its failure, but the Times‘ Gary Jacobs reports the move was delayed due to inactivity from Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Parish reportedly approached Richard Hughes over a deal during the Community Shield, but after initial talks in the following days the London club’s co-owner “went quiet for a couple of weeks” and “ignored Liverpool’s advances.”

Guehi’s calmness over the issue is no doubt aided by the knowledge that he will be in a stronger position over his future if he allows his contract to run down.

That means he could either leave for a lower fee in January or, more likely, profit from a significant signing-on fee if he departs as a free agent.