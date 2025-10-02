Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Bayern Munich right winger Michael Olise as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, with a €100 million deal proposed.

Olise has picked up where he left off after an outstanding debut campaign at Bayern, with five goals and six assists in nine games so far.

But despite his status as a key player for the Bundesliga champions his future at the Allianz Arena is not entirely certain.

Last month Liverpool journalist Lewis Steele claimed that he “cannot rule out” the Reds making a move for Olise next summer, with “the early noises” being that he “could be right at the top of their shopping list.”

That followed speculation of a release clause in the France international’s contract which would be easily manageable for clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool could exploit Olise’s contract situation

German publication BILD have now reiterated Liverpool’s interest in the 23-year-old, suggesting they would be ahead of Man City and Chelsea in their efforts to sign him.

It is even claimed that the Premier League champions would be prepared to pay €100 million (£87.1 million) in order to bring Olise to Anfield.

The speculation comes as Bayern push for their No. 17 to sign an improved contract, with his current terms worth a basic £200,000 a week which, remarkably, does not place him close to their highest earners.

Munich newspaper AZ have further reported on the “poker game” developing around Olise’s situation at Bayern and the threat of interest from Liverpool.

“Michael has already made a lot of impressions in his first season. He’s a player fans come to the stadium for; it’s simply fun to watch him play,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said this week.

“[He] has over three and a half years left on his contract [and] will increasingly become a decisive factor in FC Bayern’s game and shape the future of this team.”

Asked directly about Olise’s contract and Bayern’s hopes to tie him down to an extended deal, Eberl replied: “If it’s up to us: the longer, the better.”

Olise could be Salah’s successor

The question of Salah’s successor has been one that has quietly sat at the back of minds for a while, thankfully able to be pushed to the back of the brain thanks to the Egyptian’s longevity.

Last season saw him produce arguably his best campaign yet, scoring 34 goals and providing 23 assists, but time eventually catches everyone.

With a contract expiring in 2027, Salah still has plenty of miles on the clock, but replacing one of your club’s greatest-ever players shouldn’t be done on a whim.

Elite right-wingers who Liverpool could realistically sign are lacking in European football at the moment.

Olise, however, fits the bill as a winger with output that can cut onto their left foot and create as well as finish.

At just 23 years old, the Frenchman isn’t quite the finished product, but he is well on course to develop into a world-class attacker at Bayern Munich.

Over the last year, from his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, Olise is ranked in the top two percent for shot-creating actions (6.49 per 90 minutes) and progressive passes (7.57 per 90).

He is also an exceptional dribbler, ranking in the top 15 percent for progressive carries (4.95 per 90) and top nine percent for successful take-ons (2.56 per 90).

