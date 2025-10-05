Mohamed Salah had a wretched game in Liverpool’s damaging 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea, as worries over his form grow louder.

For the second successive Premier League game, the Reds were downed in stoppage time, with another concerning performance leading to a third loss in a row in all competitions.

Here we compare our ratings with those of TIA’s readers, the Liverpool Echo and GOAL.

Sadly, Salah continues to misfire and is still struggling to connect with the club’s new strikers, scoring lowest with a paltry 3.53 rating.

The 33-year-old was wayward with his finishing, with Paul Gorst of the Echo describing the Egyptian as “wasteful” and adding that he is “becoming a concern” for Liverpool.

Milos Kerkez (4.43) was also poor, as his tough start to life at Anfield continues, with GOAL’s Stephen Darwin saying he had “issues” up against Pedro Neto.

On the plus side, Giorgi Mamardashvili (6.38) had some good moments and got the best rating for Liverpool.

What the stats say

According to FotMob, Cody Gakpo was Liverpool’s best player, scoring an 8-out-of-10 rating and making the most recoveries (eight) for the Reds.

He and Dominik Szoboszlai made the joint-most defensive contributions (10) for the champions, with the Dutchman also netting the equaliser.

That said, Gakpo only won 30 percent of his ground duels (3/10), and was dispossessed the most times of any player (three), so this rating feels kind!

Salah is a man badly out of form, as mentioned, with the Egyptian not winning a single ground duel (0/5) or completing a successful dribble (0/3).

