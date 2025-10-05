Liverpool U18s suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester which meant they were knocked out of the U18 Premier League Cup with one group game still to play.

Leicester U18s 1-0 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League Cup (2), Seagrave

October 4, 2025

Goals: Corden 59′

An away game at Leicester‘s training ground formed Liverpool’s second match of their short-lived PL Cup campaign for this season.

While they had a strong goalkeeper between the posts in Kornel Misciur, coach Simon Wiles fielded a young side including right-back Lenix Conde, first-year scholar Harvey Owen and midfielder Ollie O’Connor.

This was the 17-year-old’s first start of the season after suffering an injury before the beginning of the campaign.

Having lost their opening group game at home against Aston Villa, the Reds knew they realistically needed a win to stand a chance of going through in their final group match against Newcastle.

However, Aston Villa’s 7-1 win over the Magpies in the day’s other group match means that they can’t get through, even if they were to win their last game.

A strike from Leicester‘s Joseph Corden on the hour mark, immediately after coming on, made sure of their elimination, though Liverpool did nearly equalise through substitute Finn Inglethorpe who hit the woodwork.

Despite defeat, there were some encouraging signs for Wiles who told Liverpoolfc.com: “We had a few changes to our line-up and it was an opportunity to give some game time to players and that was Oliver O’Connor’s first start since returning from injury.

“In the first half we did well playing against the wind, we moved the ball well with our build-up but just lacked that last action in the final third when some of our decisions could have been a bit better.

“La’more Lee Forrester was a real constant threat for us and caused problems, which was pleasing.

“I come away from the game with still quite positive thoughts from our first-half display and there are areas that we need to keep working on, so a real good learning for all of the players.”

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Conde, Clarke, Cisse, Owen; Upton, Murray-Holme; O’Connor (Sonni-Lambie 68′), Lonmeni (Inglethorpe 64′), Lee Forrester (Abe 68′); Martin (Yeguo 64′)

Subs not used: Bernard

Next Match: Man City U18s (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, October 18, 11am (BST)