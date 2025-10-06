Liverpool had 18 first-team players receive call-ups to their respective nations this month, but at least six will not be involved in any capacity.

Arne Slot oversaw three disappointing defeats in succession to see his side head into the latest international break without any momentum.

He saw 18 of his first-team players called up to represent their country in October, in addition to several youngsters and loanees.

But the number of Liverpool players not involved this month is currently at six, with Wataru Endo the latest to succumb to injury, leading Japan to withdraw their captain.

Liverpool players NOT on international duty Left out: Gomez, Jones, Chiesa Injured: Alisson, Leoni, Endo

Alisson (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are also sidelined and could yet be joined by Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate after their issues against Chelsea.

The pair will be assessed by their national sides as they determine whether they are fit to take part in their two upcoming fixtures.

Curtis Jones was left out of the England squad, despite being fully fit, as was Joe Gomez having had few opportunities to stake a claim to Thomas Tuchel.

Reports in Italy claimed Federico Chiesa was in line to be included in Gennaro Gattuso’s squad, but he was overlooked again despite his recent revival.

A “little niggle,” in Arne Slot‘s words, kept him out of the trip to Galatasaray but he returned to the matchday squad at Chelsea, although he was left unused as the head coach favoured Endo.

The hope will be that no further issues arise for other members of the first team throughout the break, but Slot will welcome the fact that the majority of his players conclude their duties five days before the visit of Man United (October 19).

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez are the latest players to wrap up their matches this month, but will all be expected to report back as normal on the Thursday.