Trey Nyoni may not be a regular starter for Liverpool but the midfielder could add to their growing list of absentees with a problem sustained on U19s duty.

Nyoni captained Liverpool U19s to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Galatasaray in the UEFA Youth League, but it appears to have come at a price.

The 18-year-old flew back to Merseyside in a protective boot having taken a knock during the clash in Istanbul, according to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst.

It means he will be a doubt for the U21s’ trip to Fulham on Friday night, while his absence could have a knock-on effect for a Liverpool first-team squad increasingly depleted due to injuries.

Nyoni is a full-time member of the first team and trains with Arne Slot‘s squad on a daily basis, meaning any absence is felt.

He started the Carabao Cup win over Southampton last month and has warmed the bench on three other occasions, and Slot is likely planning to involve him in the fourth-round clash with Crystal Palace on October 29.

The extent of his current injury is unknown, however, and the club will be hoping he does not take up residence in the treatment room upon his return to the AXA Training Centre.

Stefan Bajcetic is yet to resume full training as he recovers from hamstring surgery, while Alisson has now joined Giovanni Leoni on the sidelines.

Hugo Ekitike is hopeful the issue which forced him off against Galatasaray’s senior side is simply cramp, but the Reds are also without Jayden Danns after he suffered a hamstring injury with the U21s last weekend.

This Is Anfield understands Danns’ issue is expected to keep him out for a lengthy period, while fellow striker Will Wright is out for up to two months with a knee issue.

Speaking to The Athletic’s James Pearce following the win over Galatasaray’s youngsters, U21s head coach Rob Page confirmed the extent of Wright’s injury.

“No surgery, but it’s going to be a couple of months,” Page explained.

“It wasn’t the main ligament he’s damaged, it was the one on the inside, so it is not as bad as we first thought.”