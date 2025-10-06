Trey Nyoni eases injury concerns with England call-up

Trey Nyoni has seemingly allayed any fears that he is set for a period on the sidelines after missing the U21s settle for a draw last week.

Nyoni represented the U19s in the UEFA Youth League in the hours preceding the first team’s match against Galatasaray, but flew back to Merseyside in a protective boot.

Reports noted that the 18-year-old had taken a knock during the match and he subsequently was left out of the U21s’ 1-1 draw at Fulham on Friday night.

But any lingering concerns over his availability have been eased as Nyoni was named to represent England U19s for their upcoming Euro qualifiers.

The squad was named last Friday, but there has been no withdrawal for the teenager in the days since, suggesting that he will be fit to play his part.

Liverpool will have been in contact with the England camp and it may be that Nyoni’s minutes are managed after his knock.

Rio Ngumoha has also been called up to Will Antwi’s 23-man squad for their qualifiers against Belgium (October 11) and Wales (October 14).

Nyoni is considered a first-team player this season and trains with the first team on a daily basis, with academy games utilised to keep the midfielder fit and in rhythm.

The 18-year-old played 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton and will be in Arne Slot‘s plans for the fourth-round tie against Crystal Palace at the end of the month.

Nyoni’s availability for England will be welcomed by Liverpool after a series of recent injuries to Alisson, Giovanni Leoni, Wataru Endo and Jayden Danns.

And there are still concerns over Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson after they flagged issues following the defeat at Chelsea, with their national teams to assess their availability.

It will leave Slot crossing his fingers that no further issues arise over the break as Liverpool’s busy schedule across three competitions continues on their return.