Liverpool’s constant cast of rotating right-backs is deemed a problem by fans, but Virgil van Dijk denies that Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s exit has been “the issue” for Liverpool.

Since Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid, Arne Slot has deployed Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back.

It wasn’t planned to play the latter at full-back, but early-season injuries to Bradley and Frimpong meant the Hungarian’s inclusion on the right was necessary, and he has done a good job of filling in.

However, the position has become an area for teams to target, as Marc Cucurella revealed after Chelsea scored a late winner by exploiting Liverpool’s right-hand side.

Not helped by a lack of midfield protection and Ibrahima Konate‘s poor form at centre-half, many have started to admit Liverpool are missing Alexander-Arnold in an attacking sense, but also as a regular fixture for defensive consistency.

Van Dijk denied his former teammate’s exit has had an impact, though, telling media including the Liverpool Echo: “It’s not about him.

“He had amazing quality but he left us. Last year, we played a lot of games without him as well. Obviously we were all gutted that he left in the summer, but that is not the issue.”

Of course, Liverpool’s inconsistency on the right of their defence is far from their only problem; the team as a whole hasn’t been functioning as desired for some time.

Van Dijk continued: “How we work, it happened all season last year, and everything was positive and everyone was happy, and now we have a little blip, if you want to call it like that, and now we need everyone more than ever to support us and be there for us.

“It is not that easy (to sum up the problems). Obviously [new players adjusting] plays a part as well, but that shouldn’t be the only focus. It is a combination of everything.

“It is down to us to work to turn this around and find consistency, to not concede goals, to score goals, to create, to not give up chances against us.

“Like I said, every three or four days is another opportunity, after the international break now, to find that momentum and consistency, and keep it.

“I’ve been at the club for such a long time, there have been many difficult situations and we got out of them. It’s not for everyone to just accept it and move on, but the only thing we can do is focus on the next opportunity we have and work on it.”

Having lost three consecutive matches for the first time under Slot, the international break arguably comes at a good time for Liverpool.

It is a chance to reset and for individuals to hopefully regain some confidence by playing well for their nations, before they return for an important run of games featuring Man United, Real Madrid and Man City.

“Obviously now everyone goes to different countries and everyone has the responsibility to try and stay fit and do well,” Van Dijk added.

“But when we come back, we have a very big game against Manchester United where I am already very much looking forward to it. It’s an opportunity again to show what we have been showing last year throughout the whole season.

“That is the reason we became champions and made so many people around the world happy. Now we need the chance to get to that point again, and work is the basis to it, finding consistency and sticking together.”