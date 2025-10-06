Wataru Endo withdrawn from international duty due to injury

Wataru Endo will not be involved in Japan’s two fixtures this month due to injury, with the 32-year-old withdrawn after his cameo at Chelsea.

Endo was one of 19 first-team players called up to represent their country during the October international break, with the midfielder set for valuable minutes.

The Japan Football Association, however, announced on Monday that Endo will not be involved in their fixtures against Paraguay and Brazil due to an unspecified injury.

Liverpool’s No. 3 came off the bench late in the defeat at Chelsea, replacing Alexis Mac Allister as Arne Slot‘s final substitution of the night.

It was the first time Endo was utilised off the bench in the Premier League since the dying stages of the win over Arsenal at the end of August, taking his total minutes to 126 so far.

Endo may not be the only player to be withdrawn this month, however, as Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson also left Stamford Bridge with injury concerns.

Konate is set to undergo tests with the French national side after he was taken off early on Saturday having felt “his quad a little bit.”

Robertson, meanwhile, looked in particular discomfort as he limped off the pitch with the help of head of performance physical therapy Chris Morgan.

It could, therefore, have proved quite a damaging match for Liverpool beyond just the defeat, but Slot and Co. will have their fingers crossed that none of the issues are serious.

On their return from the international break, Liverpool face seven games in 22 days and kickstart their run against Man United at Anfield on October 19.

Further details on Endo’s injury will likely surface over the coming days, but it does mean he misses out on a valuable opportunity for minutes as captain of his country.