Liverpool travel to Chelsea in their final match before another international break. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s side have hit some turbulence after a winning start to their season and now need to bounce back in what is their third away game in a row.

Chelsea have injuries and suspensions to consider and have won two of their last six games in all competitions, leaving the door open for Liverpool to capitalise.

The Reds need to respond after two lacklustre performances and results, here’s hoping we see one at Stamford Bridge!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV, NBC Universo and NBC Sports in the US, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Canada Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN Canada, Fubo TV and Fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options for Chelsea vs. Liverpool can be found here.

