Liverpool have already fielded enquiries for two of this season’s loanees ahead of the transfer window, with Takumi Minamino one of those to attract further interest.

The Reds have seen a total of 16 players head out on loan this campaign, with some enjoying more success that others.

For Adam Lewis, it was a tough start at Amiens in Ligue 2, while Morgan Boyes was recalled from his time with Fleetwood Town early and Ben Woodburn‘s spell at Blackpool was blighted by injury.

Others, though, have settled well and impressed, and have given Liverpool a big decision to make over their futures this summer.

Minamino joined Southampton at the end of the winter window, and despite garnering mixed reviews from Saints fans for his nine outings so far, he has gained plaudits from within the club.

Speaking to HampshireLive, Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed talks with Liverpool over a possible extension to Minamino’s loan through 2021/22.

“It is possible, definitely,” the Southampton manager said.

“We have had talks with them and they are not so sure what will happen with him because Liverpool may make some things happen in the transfer market.

“For him, it was important to play here. We gave him that chance to play and we have enjoyed having him here.”

The uncertainty over Minamino’s future is to be expected, with the 26-year-old set to return to Merseyside and be assessed by Jurgen Klopp before any call is made on his next move.

It could be that he stays as part of the Liverpool squad next term, which is less likely for Sepp van den Berg, who has already attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs ahead of a possible season-long loan next time out.

But it is his most recent side, Preston, who are in the strongest position, because – as part of the deal to sign Ben Davies – they will have first option if Van den Berg moves again.

“We have asked the question,” Peter Risdale, advisor to the Preston owner, told the Lancashire Post, confirming the club’s interest in another deal for the Dutchman.

He added that it was “still early days” when it came to getting a response from Liverpool, but that “hopefully we’ll get a clearer picture soon and can then look at other positions.”

Beyond Minamino and Van den Berg, Porto and Union Berlin have been tipped to return with offers for Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi respectively this summer, with it due to be another busy window in terms of outgoings.