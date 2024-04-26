While Arne Slot publicly postured over talks with Liverpool, his Feyenoord side earned their 30th win of the season to maintain an 11-game unbeaten run.

Before and after kickoff in Feyenoord’s away clash with Go Ahead Eagles, Slot expressed his desire to take over as Liverpool manager.

“It’s just hard bargaining, which is everyone’s right,” he told reporters of talks between the two clubs, “but I absolutely believe they will reach an agreement.”

It was strange and perhaps misguided to hear a coach speak so openly about succeeding Jurgen Klopp on a matchday with his current club.

• READ: Arne Slot: The Dutch football view on new Liverpool manager

But earlier on Thursday, Feyenoord saw their slim Eredivisie title hopes fade as PSV Eindhoven all but sealed the title with an 8-0 thrashing of SC Heerenveen.

PSV now need one point from their remaining three games to guarantee the title – but even if they lost them all, Feyenoord would also need to overturn a 30-goal deficit when it comes to goal difference.

Still, Feyenoord secured a spot in the Champions League as they can no longer finish lower than second in the Dutch top tier.

That comes after a 3-1 victory away to Go Ahead Eagles, which featured an ex-Liverpool winger many supporters may have long forgotten.

Jeffrey de Lange’s own goal and Luka Ivanusec’s well-taken strike gave Feyenoord a two-goal lead, only for Bobby Adekanye to tee up Oliver Edvardsen for a header just before half-time.

Adekanye spent four years in the academy ranks at Liverpool, at one stage looking set for a promotion to the first-team squad, before joining Lazio in 2019.

A series of loans – with Cadiz, ADO Den Haag and Crotone – summed up his time at Lazio, but the 25-year-old has now carved out a key role with Go Ahead Eagles.

Ex-#LFC winger Bobby Adekanye with the assist vs. Arne Slot’s Feyenoord. pic.twitter.com/MK4q9iP3QS — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 25, 2024

It was a frustrating night for the hosts, though, with Ayase Ueda sealing victory for Feyenoord with an effort in the second half.

The win, which was their 30th of the season, extended Feyenoord’s unbeaten run to 11 games, with their most recent loss coming in a penalty shootout against AS Roma in the Europa League last 16.

Feyenoord have not lost over 90 minutes since December 13, when they were beaten 2-1 by Celtic in the Champions League – 23 games ago, of which they have won 17.

Slot’s Feyenoord have scored 99 goals and conceded just 39 in their 45 games so far this season, keeping 19 clean sheets.