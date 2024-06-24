Liverpool FC tickets 2024/25 – Everything you need to know

A new season and a new era is upon us, and that means it is also time to start thinking about tickets for the upcoming campaign if you haven’t already!

The first season under Arne Slot is fast approaching, which will be equal parts exciting and intriguing as we await to see how the Dutchman approaches his biggest career challenge yet.

With the Anfield Road End having been all but completed during the latter stages of the season, we will have 61,000 fans inside the ground from the first Anfield matchday.

But what is the ticket situation like for 2024/25? Let’s take a look.

Ticket prices

The club confirmed in April that ticket prices would rise by two percent for the upcoming season, but they did freeze prices for juniors and local tickets at £9.

The highest price for an adult matchday ticket has risen to £61 (Main Stand) and the lowest is £30 (Kop) – this is excluding the local £9 ticket.

The maximum for an over 65 ticket is £45.75, while for a young adult it is £30.50 – both are for seats in the Main Stand.

As for season tickets, the most expensive is £904 for an adult in the Main Stand.

Member sales

Liverpool have an abundance of members across the world, the only avenue to tickets for all competitions for those without a season ticket.

However, there is never a guarantee you’ll secure a place inside Anfield, but there are a few things members need to know and remember:

All members must register interest for two sale periods (July & November)

July (games up until December 31); November (remaining home games)

Guaranteed tickets for members with at least 13 credits from 2023/24

Members with 12 or fewer credits will be in ballot for each match selected

Members must register their interest for league tickets for the first half of the season HERE from Wednesday, June 26 June at 10am (BST) to Tuesday, July 2 at 8am.

Tickets for all cup competitions are advertised on a game-by-game basis, unless involved in the auto-cup scheme, but credits from 2023/24 will be used to have first access before any other sale.

* It is important to note that one membership buys only one ticket per game.

If you’re starting anew, you will need to be persistent and keep an eye out on the ticket page on Liverpool’s website for sale times and any late availability of tickets without the need for credits.

The key, though, is to register for the league members’ sales – so don’t forget!

Auto-cup scheme

The scheme for season ticket holders and members is for all cup campaigns – Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Registration for this has already closed, but if you did apply Liverpool are expected to email further updates on Thursday, June 27.

If you are approved, you will remain in the scheme for the duration of Liverpool’s time in each competition and stay in the same seats, your payments will be automatically taken.

Eligibility for any auto-cup scheme is based on home credits from the season prior, and priority is given to those who have recorded the most games.

Season ticket holders and members can enrol in one, two or all three competitions if they are eligible, but there is no guarantee of success due to demand.

Ticket exchange and forwarding

Season ticket holders and members can choose to sell their ticket and receive 100 percent of the price they paid for a seat if their ticket sells via the club’s exchange process.

The money can either be returned to your bank account or be added to your ‘Ticket Cash’ account which can be used against future online ticket purchases.

Tickets can also be forwarded to your friends and family list – which must be finalised in August – but they can only be forwarded up to a maximum of three times per game before they are locked.

It is in place for both home Premier League and home cup competitions, and the expectation is that the rules will remain the same in the league, that:

A season ticket holder who forwards their league ticket to another supporter will not lose the match credit

A member who forwards their ticket to another supporter will lose the match credit to the supporter who attends

You can sign up for an official Liverpool FC club membership here.