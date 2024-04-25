Liverpool’s move for Arne Slot continued to develop at pace, while the Reds were linked with a highly-rated Bundesliga defender.

Liverpool have “strong interest” in Pacho

With Virgil van Dijk turning 33 in July, Ibrahima Konate injury-prone and Matip expected to leave, a new centre-back will needed at Liverpool this summer.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Reds have “strong interest” in signing Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has already been linked with a switch to Liverpool this month and it looks as though he is a leading option to come in.

Pacho is a left-sided centre-back, which would not only add balance to the defence but also means he could be viewed as Van Dijk’s long-term heir.

Arne Slot could be announced as Liverpool’s next manager this week, according to one report – this story has moved incredible quickly!

“You can’t accept this” – Van Dijk claims Liverpool don’t deserve to win the league this season. He’s not wrong after that shambles on Wednesday night!

The Reds skipper has also spoken positively about Slot, saying he “could be a Liverpool coach”. Have the Reds found their man?

Time to sell Salah? Liverpool fans have had their say on the matter – what would you do?

Crystal Palace want £60m for Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise this summer, should Liverpool plan to make an offer for either. Could Olise be an ideal replacement for Salah? (BBC Sport)

Serie A rivals Roma and Lazio are set to fight it out for the signing of Matip when his contract expires – they look like ideal fits for the Liverpool defender (Football Italia)

Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards have “obviously fallen out” – the timing of the latter’s return certainly seems less-than-coincidental!

Man United are happy to sell Marcus Rashford in the summer, following a poor season. He has fallen off a cliff! (Mirror)

Newcastle have made contact with Sporting CP defender and Liverpool target Ousmane Diomande over a big-money move – could the Reds be looking at Pacho instead? (A Bola)

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Aston Villa this summer – he has been linked with a move to Liverpool recently (Football Insider)

Arne Slot looks like the very strong favourite to be Liverpool’s next manager and he has admitted that he is a “huge admirer” of Man City boss Pep Guardiola…

Match of the night is Brighton vs. Man City (8pm BST), but how much does that really affect Liverpool now?

At least the sun is shining for those on Merseyside, even if we’re keeping are heads down after the derby!