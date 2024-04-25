Is it time for Liverpool to sell Mo Salah? Liverpool fans have their say

After another poor display from Mo Salah, this time in the Reds’ 2-0 defeat to Everton, some Liverpool fans decided that this summer is the time to sell him.

Salah is undoubtedly a legend, one of the greatest to ever wear the Red shirt you could say. However, his form since returning from injury has been a worry.

With just one non-penalty goal in his last seven Premier League appearances but, more importantly, consistently poor performances, some fans think he should be sold in the summer.

It is important to remember that the No. 11 was having an excellent season before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations but, at nearly 32-years-old, Liverpool will be thinking about cashing in on Salah.

If a Saudi Arabian club were to offer big money, the club and new manager may think it best to take the offer and reinvest.

Here, supporters reacted to another poor showing from Salah…

Salah is 32 in June. Just sell him now, I love him and he’s been a superstar but he’s not that guy anymore. At his age, in the PL, it’s just now gonna get better. I’d give Nunez another year. If he turns 30 odd GA into 40 odd that’s massive and he can. — SAM G-W (@OneSGW) April 24, 2024

People wanting rid of salah and VVD. Take a breather ffs. Was only a couple of weeks ago, we were lauding VVD for being back to us best And Mo is Mo. Without his output we would really struggle — We Are Liverpool (@WeAreLiv3rpool) April 25, 2024

“The inverted full-back tactics isolate Salah a lot. He has no support from Trent or whoever plays right back. When Trent plays, 90 percent of the time he’s looking to play the diagonal ball to the left winger. “Salah’s no where near as good as he was but him not being involved or touching the ball much is down the inverted full-back tactics, in my honest opinion.” – Michael Jones in the comments.

Slot, Edwards, and Hughes need to move on Salah and Nunez. I think Diaz stays. A live threat. He and Nunez can't coexist in the same team. Impossible. New 9 needed badly. Slot will also need a monster player for the 6 position. Can't keep wasting MacAllister. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) April 25, 2024

It’s time for players to go. We played some of our best football before the injured group returned, we played some of our best football when Mohamed Salah was on international duty. That’s not a negative to Salah or the injured group but, it’s time to move on and freshen up! — ? (@LFCApproved) April 25, 2024

Liverpool are still feeding off the signings they made back in 2017, the level of pressure on Van Dijk to lead at the back and for Salah to bail you out with a goal is off the scale…now one of those isnt doing that the team essentially looks shot. — Dylan Jones (@dylslam24) April 25, 2024

“Time to offload Salah and Nunez. The former has been brilliant, the latter just an absolute donkey.” – Call_Saul in the comments.

I’d only sell Salah simply because of the Contract situation that’s it. Letting him walk for free in 2025 is just stupid. — Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) April 25, 2024

Afcon 2024, the end of Mo Salah as we knew him. That injury and the disappointment of not winning it was a massive hit. Can’t believe they host that tournament mid-season all the time, makes no sense. — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) April 25, 2024

Salah hits the ball like a 8 year old lad these days. Zero power. Dunno what’s going on — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) April 24, 2024

“Salah was once a little monster physically, he used to hold off 6’5 centre backs for fun, now he barely challenges for the ball.” – dfhfdhgjm in the comments.

I fell sorry for Luis Diaz playing 3 positions because Nunez and Salah can’t be arsed. pic.twitter.com/El16ErXLa2 — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) April 24, 2024

Salah looked off it for weeks but saved his worst for tonight. So bad. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) April 24, 2024