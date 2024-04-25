★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Is it time for Liverpool to sell Mo Salah? Liverpool fans have their say

After another poor display from Mo Salah, this time in the Reds’ 2-0 defeat to Everton, some Liverpool fans decided that this summer is the time to sell him.

Salah is undoubtedly a legend, one of the greatest to ever wear the Red shirt you could say. However, his form since returning from injury has been a worry.

With just one non-penalty goal in his last seven Premier League appearances but, more importantly, consistently poor performances, some fans think he should be sold in the summer.

It is important to remember that the No. 11 was having an excellent season before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations but, at nearly 32-years-old, Liverpool will be thinking about cashing in on Salah.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If a Saudi Arabian club were to offer big money, the club and new manager may think it best to take the offer and reinvest.

Here, supporters reacted to another poor showing from Salah…

“The inverted full-back tactics isolate Salah a lot. He has no support from Trent or whoever plays right back. When Trent plays, 90 percent of the time he’s looking to play the diagonal ball to the left winger.

“Salah’s no where near as good as he was but him not being involved or touching the ball much is down the inverted full-back tactics, in my honest opinion.” – Michael Jones in the comments.

“Time to offload Salah and Nunez. The former has been brilliant, the latter just an absolute donkey.” – Call_Saul in the comments.

“Salah was once a little monster physically, he used to hold off 6’5 centre backs for fun, now he barely challenges for the ball.” – dfhfdhgjm in the comments.

“Salah has been a shadow of a player chasing his own shadow and having lost his confidence to the point he doesn’t attempt to dribble.” – Tim Tracey in the comments.

