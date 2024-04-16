A report on Tuesday claims that Liverpool are closing in on another key behind-the-scenes addition, and an update on Conor Bradley‘s injury prognosis has also emerged.

Key figure set for Liverpool return

Liverpool have already made big changes behind the scenes recently, including bringing back Michael Edwards as CEO of Football and Richard Hughes as the soon-to-be new sporting director.

Now, Neil Jones reports on X that David Woodfine, the clubs’ former director of loan management, is on the verge of returning to Anfield as assistant sporting director. He only left his previous role last summer:

“David Woodfine is to return to Liverpool as assistant sporting director to Richard Hughes. “Woodfine left his role as the club’s director of loan management last year, but has been brought back as the Reds continue to revamp their football operations dept.”

It’s all change at the moment!

5 other things today: Bradley injury & Fulham referee

Conor Bradley will miss around three weeks of action because of an ankle injury – Liverpool are truly cursed this season!

Craig Pawson will referee Liverpool’s trip to Fulham on Sunday afternoon – he has a controversial past with the Reds! And it’s Coote again at Goodison…

Atalanta conceded twice in four minutes to draw days before their clash with Liverpool – so you’re telling us there’s a chance!

Liverpool manager news: Niko Kovac links, latest odds and Ruben Amorim claim – we dissect the latest rumours and reports

Premier League farce as the relegation battle could now be decided AFTER this season ends. What a load of nonsense!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Ruben Amorim‘s name is “positively appreciated” within Liverpool’s dressing room, so says journalist Pedro Sepulveda – he does feel nailed-on to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are eyeing a £50+ million move for Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo this summer – he’s been called the ‘Japanese Messi’ in the past! (Fichajes)

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho – a big Premier League rival are also keen, though! (Florian Plettenberg)

Other chat from elsewhere

Werder Bremen have suspended Naby Keita until the end of the season and handed him a “substantial fine” – what a fall from grace the former Liverpool man has had!

Martin Odegaard has been passed fit for Arsenal‘s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich – is he ever injured? (BBC Sport)

Newcastle are rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly – he’s available on a free transfer this summer, though questionable credibility with this report (HITC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Speaking exclusively to This Is Anfield, Liverpool legends Ian Callaghan and Phil Thompson looked ahead to Atalanta on Thursday, as well as discussing their own European experiences:

Match of the night is Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain (8pm BST), with the hosts taking a 3-2 lead into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid lead 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund, making the trip to Germany for the return fixture.