If the Reds had zero error for margin before, there is absolutely none now in the Premier League, and the officials for their next fixture at Fulham have been confirmed.

Craig Pawson will oversee Sunday’s fixture at Craven Cottage, his third Liverpool fixture of the season.

Both previous outings saw the Reds win and keep a clean sheet – the same again would be welcomed – first against Everton in a 2-0 win, before the 3-0 FA Cup triumph over Southampton in February.

There’s been no recent controversy where Pawson is concerned, but Jurgen Klopp did slate the referee’s performance during a 3-2 defeat at West Ham in November 2021.

Klopp questioned “how can it not be a foul?” when discussing a challenge on Alisson that led to a goal, and he was also in no doubt Aaron Cresswell should have seen red for a challenge on Jordan Henderson.

And we can’t forget that Pawson was also the fourth official on the day that Virgil van Dijk was shown a red card at Newcastle and received an extended ban for his confrontations with the officials.

Charges that have not been dished out to any other player this season, odd that.

As for the rest of the official team for the trip to Fulham, Tony Harrington will serve as VAR, with Richard West assisting him at Stockley Park.

Sam Allison will act as the fourth official, while Marc Perry and Wade Smith will serve as Pawson’s assistants on the touchline.

Overall, Pawson has presided over Liverpool on 38 occasions with the Reds winning 27, and he has not sent off any player in that time.