Atalanta threw away a two-goal lead just days before Liverpool attempt to recover from their 3-0 first-leg defeat, having conceded twice in the space of just four minutes.

The Reds travel to Bergamo this week with a sizeable job on their hands, having allowed the Italian side to pile on three unanswered goals in the first 90 minutes of their quarter-final tie.

And while Jurgen Klopp‘s side fell to another defeat over the weekend, they ought to take some confidence from their Italian counterparts relinquishing a two-goal lead on Monday.

Gianluca Scamacca was on the scoresheet once more for Atalanta, as too Ederson to make it 2-0 after just 18 minutes against Verona – a lead they held onto until the 56th minute.

Verona scored twice in a four-minute spell through Darko Lazovic and Tijjani Noslin, with Atalanta left to settle for just a point against a side that started the night in the relegation zone.

Atalanta XI vs. Verona: Carnesecchi; Toloi (Kolasinac 63′), Hien, Djimsiti; Holm (Hateboer 81′), Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Ketelaere (Miranchuk 63′), Scamacca (Lookman 63′)

Liverpool made five changes against Crystal Palace, whilst the Serie A side made just three, but running out of steam was not an excuse for Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

Though Gasperini did concede his side have thrown away too many leads this season, but insisted they are not distracted by Liverpool’s impending arrival.

“Unfortunately, we have seen several times this season that we threw away in a very short space of time,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia after Monday’s draw.

“I also doubt we were distracted by Liverpool, as this was an important match to close up on Roma and Bologna. It would’ve been fundamental to win this, at least for Champions League ambitions.

“We saw tonight Verona were able to score two goals in four minutes. I’ve seen Liverpool score three in six minutes in a Champions League Final!

“We knew after Anfield it wasn’t over, but Thursday will be a historic appointment for the city, the club and our players.

“We know another great performance is needed, but the objective is so prestigious that we’ll find the energy.”

There is always a chance, but Liverpool need to improve drastically between now and then.