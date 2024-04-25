Liverpool could announce Arne Slot as new manager THIS WEEK

With Liverpool in negotiations to appoint current Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor, things are moving quickly and he could even be announced this week.

With Xabi Alonso off the table, Liverpool have turned to Dutch manager Slot as their preferred figure to take over in the summer, and talks could even be concluded by this weekend report Dominic King and Lewis Steele of the Mail.

Their report said: “The situation is developing quickly and talks to bring Slot to Anfield could even be concluded before the weekend.”

This would leave the club able to confirm his appointment by the end of the week, should they decide to do so.

First, though, Liverpool will need to offer Feyenoord a large enough compensation fee to prise him from the Eredivisie.

We know that, on Wednesday, the Reds had their first offer of £7.7 million rejected by the Rotterdam club, but they are expected to come back with an increased sum.

It has been widely reported that it will take at least £8.5 million to release him from his contract, that has him remaining at Feyenoord for two more years.

Earlier this week, his planned Thursday pre-match press conference was cancelled without reason, further adding to rumours there could be an announcement made soon.

We saw a similar thing happen when Klopp announced his departure in January before the Reds’ FA Cup match vs. Norwich.

How would Liverpool play under Slot?

The Dutchman tends to play a 4-2-3-1 but doesn’t stick to the formation religiously when his team are on the pitch.

His style was described to the i as “high-energy attacking football in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 with two deep-lying midfielders and a reliance on wingers to create chances.”

From the Coaches Voice, Slot doesn’t “overcommit to the high press,” with his teams “comfortable dropping into a more reserved block” if the chance to win the ball back is not there.

In 2022, Slot told UEFA: “When we don’t have the ball, we want to win it back as quickly as possible by being aggressive and pressing to win back possession. I think we are a team that is difficult to beat.”

He sounds like a good fit for Liverpool’s players, but the squad’s midfielders will need plenty of energy to get through a season of high intensity football – a problem Klopp has been handed this campaign.