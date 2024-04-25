Virgil van Dijk has added to the speculation that Arne Slot is set to take over from Jurgen Klopp, saying after the Everton match “that he could be a Liverpool coach.”

While Liverpool’s players prepared to face Everton on derby day, directors were negotiating with Feyenoord to secure Slot as Klopp’s successor.

After the match, Van Dijk was asked about his Dutch compatriot, Slot, and told Viaplay: “I find it hard to answer of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment.

“I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach.”

The Liverpool captain admitted he didn’t know if a deal had yet been struck with Feyenoord, adding: “I think from what I read and hear is that it’s still far from being completed.

“We shall see. We will focus on that next season, [it is] still a long way off”

So, it sounds like Van Dijk has been kept in the loop by Liverpool to a point, before concentrating on the Merseyside Derby.

On Wednesday, the Athletic reported that the Reds had their first offer of £7.7 million rejected by Feyenoord.

It has been widely reported that it will take at least £8.5 million to release him from his contract, that has him remaining at Feyenoord for two more years.

Since, the Mail‘s Merseyside reporters have claimed: “The situation is developing quickly and talks to bring Slot to Anfield could even be concluded before the weekend.”

Van Dijk’s form may have dropped off to some extent in recent weeks, but this season he has proven he still has plenty to give.

As captain, he will play a big role in getting the new manager’s messages across and can continue to play in a back four should Slot be appointed.