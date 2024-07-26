It is time for Liverpool’s first of four pre-season friendlies, the Reds are in the United States and will meet Adrian‘s Real Betis. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Arne Slot‘s first match in front of fans takes place against La Liga opposition, now the home of recently departed goalkeeper Adrian.

Pittsburgh is the first stop of the Reds’ pre-season tour and they are playing at Acrisure Stadium, which has a capacity of 68,400 and is home to the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Liverpool named an initial 28-man squad for the tour, and Diogo Jota has just been added to the list after his arrival on Thursday.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

The game gets underway at 12.30am Saturday (BST) – or 7.30pm in Pittsburgh, 7.30pm in New York, 4.30pm in Los Angeles, 9.30am (Saturday) in Sydney, 3.30am (Saturday) in Dubai and 2.30am (Saturday) in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Betis is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Real Betis and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Betis is being shown live on ESPN Deportes and fuboTV in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Real Betis vs. Liverpool on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the game.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, ESPN Deportes, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, LFCTV, VG+, Betis TV, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

