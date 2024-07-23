Liverpool have now confirmed the 28 players travelling to the United States for the club’s pre-season tour, which kicks off against Real Betis on Saturday.

The Reds are heading to the US this summer for the first time since 2019, with a new-look staff in tow after Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp.

Slot has worked with his players for just over a fortnight, and will now travel with them on Tuesday to Pittsburgh for the first stop in a three-city tour.

Liverpool have confirmed the players who will be flying Stateside, with a number of key players still absent due to their participation in summer international tournaments.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all are still on post-season breaks.

However, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott have all made the plane to the US this week.

They are joined by a mix of youngsters and fringe figures as Slot works with an extended group due to the absence of high-profile names.

Ben Doak, Trey Nyoni, Luke Chambers and Amara Nallo are among those to have made the cut.

Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, James McConnell and Kaide Gordon are among the other first-team regulars to make the trip.

Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark have not travelled due to injury, while goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek is another notable absentee.

Alisson and Jota are expected to join up with the squad in the US at a later date.

Liverpool squad for US pre-season tour

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair