LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Real Betis – Follow the Reds’ pre-season friendly here

Liverpool face Real Betis in the first match of their USA pre-season tour and we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Acrisure Stadium is 12.30am (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Starting team

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Van den Berg, Quansah, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Carvalho, Elliott

Subs: Jaros, Phillips, Nallo, Bradley, Chambers, Beck, Bajcetic, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair

Our coverage updates automatically below:

