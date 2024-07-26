Liverpool face Real Betis in the first match of their USA pre-season tour and we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Acrisure Stadium is 12.30am (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Starting team

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Van den Berg, Quansah, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Carvalho, Elliott

Subs: Jaros, Phillips, Nallo, Bradley, Chambers, Beck, Bajcetic, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair

Our coverage updates automatically below: