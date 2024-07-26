Liverpool FC are to host a unique supporter event that will be attended by current players and feature music from Jamie Webster.

The Reds’ pre-season tour of the USA acts as a chance for supporters from across the Atlantic to experience some of Liverpool’s famous fan culture that makes the club so enticing.

One special occasion fans can attend for free is ‘LFC at the Fillmore’, which will take place from 9am to 12pm local time on July 30 in Philadelphia.

Organisers have branded it interesting, unique and totally different to what they’ve done before, and fans of any age can go along.

The event is to be hosted by CBS presenter and Liverpool fan Susannah Fuller, who will be joined by famous singer-songwriter Jamie Webster.

Most exciting for fans is that four members of the travelling first-team squad are planning to attend, This Is Anfield understands. There, they will answer questions on stage and give some insight into life at Liverpool.

On hand also to be quizzed will be some of the touring Liverpool Legends, who include John Barnes, Sami Hyypia, Gary McAllister and Ian Rush.

Speaking about the special event, Webster said: “I’m really excited to be playing at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. I love playing to Liverpool fans all around the world.

“From small venues around Anfield to tens of thousands of supporters at fan parks before Champions League finals, it’s always fun.”

It is important to remember this isn’t a traditional BOSS Night that Webster has played in the past, but there will still be chance to join in with some of the Reds’ famous terrace anthems.

The songwriter added: “I’ve always had amazing experiences in the USA and look forward to making more in Philly. As a musician, I am aware of The Fillmore and the pedigree of acts that play there. That, alongside a few special on-stage surprises, is going to make this a morning to remember.”

In addition, CBS presenter Fuller said: “As a passionate Liverpool supporter for nearly 20 years, it’s a dream come true to host this fantastic event with current and former players that I’ve loved watching.”

Tickets are free and reserved on a first come, first served basis, with a maximum of four tickets per email address.

Please click here for more details on how to secure your place.