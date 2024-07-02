Liverpool have welcomed back two key figures to pre-season training ahead of their first friendly on their US tour, while a fresh Anthony Gordon claim has surfaced.

Player and coach land in the US

Liverpool have operated this summer without some key names, but Diogo Jota and goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel have touched down in Pittsburgh after their respective summer breaks.

Jota is the first of three Reds to report back during the US tour and, after arriving on Thursday evening, told the club website that “I’ll try to catch up [fitness-wise] with the team, do my physical work first to be ready to start doing my tactical work.”

The forward will first undergo pre-season testing before rejoining team training.

As for Taffarel, who was working with Brazil at the Copa America, he was straight back to work on the training pitches alongside new lead goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte.

With Alisson still absent, they led a group that included Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga.

Slowly but surely, it is all coming together.

5 things today: Jones’ exciting insight and loan deals

Curtis Jones gave us some incredible insight into what Arne Slot is changing tactically, he could hardly contain himself as he spoke of how the style suits him

Liverpool have agreed their second loan deal of the season, sending goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek to Sweden – more deals are to be agreed in the coming weeks

Owen Beck is among the young players who could find a temporary home this summer, he’s attracting interest from clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and the Championship

It is hard to believe, but the club’s ex-goalkeeping coach has revealed Liverpool would not have signed Alisson if the Nabil Fekir transfer didn’t collapse – lucky, eh!

John Heitinga is the recent addition to Slot’s backroom staff, and his “Premier League experience” is a valuable quality ahead of the Dutchman’s debut season

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool journalist David Lynch has suggested a deal for Anthony Gordon could be “revived” under the right circumstances – and that would likely hinge on Luis Diaz‘s future (Anfield Agenda)

Adrian and Real Betis stirred the pot as they presented Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas with a personalised club kit – it would cost them a pretty penny if it was real!

The club have been on the lookout for a set-piece specialist to join their backroom staff, and one is reportedly “close to joining.” We’re intrigued to find out who it is! (Echo)

Across Stanley Park and overseas games?

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, anticipates Premier League games will be played abroad and he didn’t really speak against it – can we please think of the fans, this isn’t the move (LBC)

Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom is a Reds fan and was a reported target for Liverpool last year, but he’s now signed for Everton – please have red Christmas ornaments, Jesper!

Bordeaux have relinquished their professional status and have declared bankruptcy days after FSG’s takeover talks were confirmed to have collapsed

What we’re reading…

Jones projected a lot of energy when he spoke to the press, and This Is Anfield‘s Jack Lusby has taken a look at why fans should be just as excited as the midfielder.

Counting down to friendly vs. Real Betis

For the first time, Slot will line up a team in front of fans as the Reds face La Liga’s Real Betis in Pittsburgh, here’s all you need to know:

Kick off: 7.30pm local time; 12.30am (Saturday BST)

7.30pm local time; 12.30am (Saturday BST) Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh How to follow: TIA’s liveblog from midnight

We will have all our regular post-match analysis on Saturday morning. If you’re staying up for the match, enjoy!