Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has become the second player to leave on loan this summer, moving to Sweden after four years with the club’s academy.

The 20-year-old had been a familiar face in first-team training last season and in the early stages of pre-season this summer.

But he missed the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston and was then omitted from the goalkeeping group that made the trip to the US.

The reason why he was left behind is now clear, as Mrozek has joined IF Brommapojkarna on an initial half-season loan, with an option to extend.

The Swedish club won the race for his signature ahead of clubs in Poland, Portugal and New Zealand – Liverpool even rebuffed an offer in June for the youngster.

Mrozek has also put pen to paper on a new contract with Liverpool.

IF Brommapojkarna are managed by Olof Mellberg, former Aston Villa defender, and are currently 15 games into their season in the Swedish top flight – they sit 11th with 18 points.

Their season starts in April and finishes as early as November, hence Morzek’s half-season loan agreement. Filip Sidklev, 19, is currently their first-choice stopper and will serve as competition for the 20-year-old.

Liverpool have consistently sought opportunities for their young goalkeepers and this will be the first temporary transfer for Mrozek since he arrived at the club in 2020.

Jakub Ojrzynski is currently on trial with Polish club GKS Katowice, but Calvin Ramsay is the only other player to have agreed to a loan move so far this summer.

There will be more to come in the weeks that follow, including one for Luke Chambers, who will be rejoining his old club and linking up with Ramsay in League One.