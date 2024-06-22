Liverpool have rejected an offer from Portugal for 20-year-old goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, though the young Pole could still be expected to leave this summer.

Mrozek spent the entirely of the 2023/24 campaign training as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first team, working day in, day out with the likes of Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

But after gaining more experience on the pitch with the U21s and travelling with the senior squad, this summer could bring a change for a player who turns 21 in September.

According to Polish outlet Meczyki, Liverpool have already turned down a loan bid from Portuguese side Vitoria SC.

That offer, claims journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, was “among others,” but included an option to buy, which likely explains the club’s rejection.

Other sides retain an interest in Mrozek, however, and a summer loan is not ruled out – with two clubs in his native Poland seeking an agreement with Liverpool.

Those are FKS Stal Mielec and MKS Cracovia, both of whom play in the top-tier Ekstraklasa, with the former described as “closer” to signing the young stopper.

Stal Mielec finished 11th last season and have Mateusz Kochalski, who won the Ekstraklasa’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, as their No. 1.

Cracovia, meanwhile, finished 13th and count Sebastian Madejski as their first choice, while centre-back Kamil Glik is the most notable name in their squad.

Liverpool could be cautious when it comes to granting a loan to either club, particularly given the struggles of another goalkeeper, Jakub Ojrzynski, out on loan.

Ojrzynski, a compatriot of Mrozek’s, joined Polish side Radomiak Radom on a season-long deal in 2022/23, but saw his stay terminated in January due to a lack of appearances.

A switch to Dutch outfit Den Bosch fared little better last season, and he now returns to Merseyside this summer with doubts over his future.

Mrozek is clearly rated highly among staff at Liverpool, but his next move comes amid major change in the goalkeeping department, with head of goalkeeping John Achterberg joining Al-Ettifaq.

Achterberg spent 15 years with the Reds and developed an encyclopaedic knowledge of not only goalkeepers at the club, but also those who have since left and, obviously, the best youth and senior talents worldwide.

Joining the Dutchman through the exit was assistant Jack Robinson, with 33-year-old Fabian Otte arriving as new head of first-team goalkeeper coaching.

Brazil legend Claudio Taffarel will remain as part of the staff, but Mrozek’s decision comes with uncertainty over the situation at Liverpool as a whole.