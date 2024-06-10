Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski admits he is in the dark over plans for the new campaign, having endured an awkward loan spell in the Netherlands.

Ojrzynski is heading towards his sixth season as a Liverpool player, with uncertainty over his future after failing to impress on loan at Den Bosch.

The 21-year-old played only 11 times for the Dutch second-tier side, and just once between the start of December and the end of the season.

By the campaign’s conclusion he had lost his place in the squad entirely, while he went into the summer nursing a troubling knee injury.

While it is a summer of change in Liverpool’s goalkeeping department, with coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson leaving and both Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian likely to follow, Ojrzynski is not expected to be in first-team contention.

“We’ll see how it all turns out”

But with the transfer window set to open on Friday, the youngster is currently in his native Poland and unsure of where he stands.

“I am in the final phase of rehabilitation. Fortunately, I am getting closer to returning to full fitness,” he told Echo Dnia.

“I’m waiting for the next season. I don’t know yet where I will play next season.

“I’m still a Liverpool player, we’ll see how it all turns out.”

Ojrzynski joined Liverpool from Legia Warsaw in 2019, in a deal worth £200,000, with the majority of his appearances since coming for the U18s.

He did make the first-team squad on one occasion, for the 2-0 win at Sheffield United in 2021 that saw both Alisson and Kelleher miss out.

But having found himself behind the likes of Vitezslav Jaros, Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga in the pecking order, the decision was made to gain experience out on loan.

Firstly, that came with Welsh side Caernarfon Town, before a spell with Radomiak Radom in Poland that was terminated mid-season due to activity and then, in the season just gone, his switch to Den Bosch.

The likelihood is that Liverpool will seek another loan for a player who remains under contract until 2025, though Achterberg’s exit complicates things.

But his uncertainty goes to show that, with significant changes at the club this summer, plans for many players are yet to be decided.