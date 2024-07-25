Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers is reportedly close to rejoining his former loan club, but the transfer will wait until after the Reds’ pre-season tour.

After making four appearances for Liverpool in the first half of last season, Chambers went on loan to Wigan after Christmas, where he made a great impression, playing 18 times for the Latics.

Now, manager Shaun Maloney is keen to bring him back and Chambers is set to move alongside Liverpool teammate Calvin Ramsay, who has already joined the club on loan for the new season.

Journalist Lewis Steele wrote on X that Chambers is “close to rejoining” Wigan on loan and added: “Some Championship clubs were keen but a return to the Latics [is] seen as best for his development.

“He will feature in Liverpool’s pre-season tour before joining.”

With Chambers having already completed half a season at the League One club, Liverpool are keen to maintain his progress and Steele “believes the loan agreement will be reviewed in January.”

The reporter added: “If he outperforms League One level, Chambers could be recalled and sent to a higher standard.”

For some time, the talented 20-year-old has been known in the academy for his brilliant left-footed deliveries, and last season saw Jurgen Klopp award him two starts in the Europa League.

Arne Slot appears to also like the left-back, as he joined up with the first-team squad on day three of pre-season and is now in the USA for the Reds’ pre-season tour.

Not short of praise

While on loan at Wigan, manager Maloney was highly complimentary of Chambers.

Wigan Today reported that Maloney waxed lyrical over the 20-year-old, saying: “I’ve been really impressed with Luke, he’s had a brilliant loan.

“I’ve loved his personality, he’s literally thrown himself into any position I’ve asked him to do. He’s been flat out, 100 percent.

“To make it really simple, we signed him in January and he’s made our starting XI better. For a youngster to do that, it’s full credit to him.

“In a back three, he can certainly play as the left centre-back, although I think it would be harder in a back four.

“He can play left-back, left wing-back, left centre-back and it’s brilliant for me to be able to play him anywhere.

“The biggest thing about him is his personality. He’s quite a quiet lad off the pitch, but on the pitch it’s the exact opposite.”

While Chambers faces tough competition to gain a place in Slot’s team, at the moment he is doing all the right things to be in the coach’s long-term plans.