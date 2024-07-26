A year after rejecting a move to Liverpool in favour of Napoli, Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom has now arrived in the Premier League with Everton.

Liverpool were reported to be “highly interested” in Lindstrom this time last year, when the attacking midfielder was still at Eintracht Frankfurt.

But the Denmark international claims he rejected a move to Anfield, as he explained soon after his £25 million switch to Napoli.

“There was Liverpool after all, but would I get playing time? Would it be smart to go to Liverpool? I’m a Liverpool fan, it says it everywhere. So it could also be an insanely cool experience,” he told Danish newspaper Tipsbladet.

“But if I’m not playing, I might as well sit and watch them on TV for another club.”

The 24-year-old featured 29 times for Napoli last season, but only started three of those games, which has prompted another transfer – this time joining Everton on an initial season-long loan.

Lindstrom’s move to Merseyside was confirmed on Friday, though it could certainly be argued that it was not on the terms he would have hoped.

Instead of arriving at Liverpool as a valuable squad option – with it rare, if ever, that the Reds will sign a player of his age or price tag to simply line the bench – he has landed in an Everton side that finished 15th last time out.

He is likely to take up a key role in Sean Dyche’s squad, while the Blues have the option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The versatile talent, who has played in almost every role across midfield and attack throughout his career, is far from the first Liverpool supporter to play for Everton – or vice versa.

But his trajectory towards Goodison Park shows how pivotal the decision between one transfer or another can affect a player’s career.

“I’m at an age now where I have to play some football. That’s why I think Napoli is a good change,” Lindstrom said upon moving to Naples in 2023.

“It is a top club in the world and they have expressed that I will play and I will get a lot of chances.”

Clearly, he was overpromised when it came to game time at Napoli, and will now look to forge his reputation with Everton in the Premier League.