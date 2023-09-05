Jesper Lindstrom has revealed the reason for his decision to opt for a move to Napoli ahead of Liverpool this summer, despite being a self-proclaimed Red.

The Reds were reported to be “highly interested” in the 23-year-old earlier this year prior to conducting a major overhaul of the midfield area.

Lindstrom eventually moved to the 2022/23 Serie A winners towards the end of the window in a deal said to be worth around £25 million.

Speaking since his move to Italy, the midfielder has claimed he turned down advances from the Reds in favour of signing for Napoli while admitting he is in fact a Liverpool fan.

“There was Liverpool after all, but would I get playing time? Would it be smart to go to Liverpool? I’m a Liverpool fan, it says it everywhere. So it could also be an insanely cool experience,” Lindstrom told Danish paper Tipsbladet.

“But if I’m not playing, I might as well sit and watch them on TV for another club. I’m at an age now where I have to play some football.

“That’s why I think Napoli is a good change. It is a top club in the world and they have expressed that I will play and I will get a lot of chances.”

The quotes may come as a surprise to supporters, with very little being reported of Liverpool’s interest in comparison to other summer targets.

The Reds saw five senior midfielders leave the club and made four signings to replace them in what was the biggest revamp of one area of the pitch in the club’s recent history.

Lindstrom looked to be on Liverpool’s radar earlier in the summer, but it appears a lack of guaranteed minutes perturbed the Danish international from making that switch.

His Red allegiances may mean he has one eye on a move to Anfield in years to come, but Jurgen Klopp‘s new-look midfield for 2023/24 is now set following the transfer deadline.