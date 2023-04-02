Liverpool are said to be “highly interested” in Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, who could be available for a reasonable fee.

The Reds have joined Arsenal in exploring the possibility of signing the 23-year-old, with both clubs claimed to have already made contact with Frankfurt.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who describes Liverpool as “highly interested” in the player while Frankfurt are “open” to allowing him to leave.

Lindstrom has nine goals and four assists in 31 games this season, and though his club are seeking around £44 million, Plettenberg claims a “realistic” fee would be between £30.8 million and £35.2 million.

The Danish international typically operates as one of two No. 10s for his club side, but it is likely that he would feature as a traditional midfielder should the Reds bring him to Merseyside.

Liverpool are actively pursuing midfield reinforcements for next season and Lindstrom could present an option as part of a three in the middle of the park.

His reported price tag could attract Jurgen Klopp given that he is unlikely to be the club’s only acquisition in that position this summer.

Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes and Conor Gallagher are all targets while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur, at the very least, head for the exit.

Lindstrom has previously admitted that he grew up as a Liverpool supporter and that playing for the Reds is a future goal of his.

He had already been linked with a move to Anfield by Danish publication Tipsbladet in January, who relayed his words to TV 2: “I’ve always said that I’m a Liverpool fan, so it could be really cool to play for Liverpool at some point.”

Lindstrom’s current contract is set to expire in 2026, but Frankfurt are seemingly considering a transfer this summer.

He has nine caps under his belt for an impressive Denmark side that features the likes of Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.