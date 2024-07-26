We are no body language experts, but if Curtis Jones is anything to go by, we should be very excited about what Arne Slot has in store for us.

If you trust words more, the midfielder did not disappoint on the front either as he spoke to the press on Liverpool’s first stop of their US tour.

Jones has played 133 games for Liverpool and showed just how influential he could be last season, before injury struck, he was subject to a lot of praise from Jurgen Klopp, and rightly so.

But the No. 17 could not contain his excitement over what Slot has brought with him, declaring “It’s the happiest I’ve been in terms of a style of play.”

“The happiest I’ve been”

“He’s amazing, actually,” Jones said of Slot with a wide smile. “It’s probably the happiest I’ve been in terms of a style of play that suits me and the lads that we have in our team.

“It’s a clear plan. The training, he’s fully involved, he coaches us a lot and he is big on the finest of details.

“He’s got a certain way of playing and he knows it’s going to take a little bit of time because it’s a big change, but him and his staff are chilled and know the quality is there.

“I came around the team as a young lad and I’d always had a way of playing and I had to adapt and change. But that was part of the plan, it wasn’t anything I couldn’t do.

“But I feel this is more me. I can get on the ball more, I can do me more so I’m excited.”

‘We we’re too rushed and direct before…’

Jones’ glowing review of Slot continued as he explained he has “always got a smile on his face and can approach him at any time.”

The Dutchman has also brought in analysts to go over training clips with the players, which Jones has found is a “huge help.”

The tactical changes from Klopp to Slot is where Jones gave us the gold, though, explaining: “The centre-mids were always lads who were runners and more disciplined.

“The principles are the same, but I feel that now the centre-mids are going to be more the heart of the team.

“Mo is still going to get his goals, but in terms of our build-up, it’s how comfortable and calm we have to be and play more as a team.

“We’re not in a rush to attack, we want to have the ball and break teams down and that gives us a chance, if we give the ball way, we can go and press.

“I feel in the past it was a rush to get the ball back and it was a little bit too direct, up and down, up and down.

“Now it’s going to be where he wants us to have all the ball and just completely kill teams.”

Sounds good to us, Curtis!