Liverpool are starting to reach decisions over the futures of many of the fringe players in Arne Slot‘s squad, and will not be short of offers for Owen Beck.

By the time the Reds face Man United in the final leg of their United States tour on August 4, Slot will be working with a group of 31 players.

That could increase to 41 when Liverpool then return to Merseyside for the final friendly against Sevilla on August 11, with it clear that his squad will need to be trimmed.

Many of those cut will be from the club’s academy, with goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek having already left to join Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna on loan while Luke Chambers is expected to rejoin Wigan for the season.

Next up could be Beck, who according to Football Scotland is attracting interest from clubs in the Germany, the Netherlands and closer to home in the Championship.

This comes after a breakout spell with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, with their report explaining that, as a result of his suitors from elsewhere, he “won’t be returning” to Dens Park.

Celtic and Rangers were previously interested in permanent deals, but the likelihood is that Beck will leave on loan again.

If Liverpool allow both Beck and Chambers to depart, that would indicate that either Slot is content with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as his options at left-back or another player will be signed.

There have been reports so far to suggest the latter, though with injury ruling Robertson out of the friendlies against Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United on tour, a potential issue has already been laid clear.

At 30, Robertson has considerable miles in his legs, having played 297 times in the past seven seasons with Liverpool along with 74 caps for Scotland since his debut in 2014.

With smaller injuries starting to increase, it may be that Robertson’s minutes will need to managed more carefully under Slot.

Beck, who will turn 22 in August, could have been utilised in this respect, but a decision may be made to send him out to gain further experience and, likely, earn a permanent move elsewhere.

Liverpool also called 19-year-old Calum Scanlon up to the first team at the start of pre-season, but the attacking left-sider has now rejoined the U21s.