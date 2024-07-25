Andy Robertson ruled out of Liverpool pre-season tour

Andy Robertson has been ruled out of Liverpool’s three pre-season games in America due to an injury he picked up at the Euros.

The 30-year-old left-back is in Pittsburgh with the Reds’ squad, but head coach Arne Slot revealed in a press conference on Thursday that Robertson will not feature in friendlies against Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United.

Instead, the Scot will undergo rehabilitation work on the injury.

Robertson played almost 400 minutes for Scotland this summer, playing the full 90 minutes all of their European Championship matches in Germany.

Robertson’s injury explains why Luke Chambers‘ loan to Wigan will not be finalised until after the Reds’ pre-season tour, with the youngster needed at left-back in the three games Stateside.

Owen Beck and Kostas Tsimikas are the other left backs in Liverpool’s squad.

“He is not fully fit yet,” said Slot on Thursday. “But we are expecting him in the end of the tour – maybe just after the tour – to be fully fit again.

“He took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that after playing those games. But we will expect him back after our tour – but he joined us already.”

Slot, though, refused to be drawn on what the injury was other than a “medical issue.”

Robertson missed 26 games for club and country last season, and Liverpool have been linked with left-backs including Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

Meanwhile, Slot has confirmed that a trio of international players will return to the squad while Stateside, with one arriving on Thursday.