Arne Slot has given the welcome news that three senior players will be reporting for pre-season while Liverpool are in the United States for their three-city tour.

The Reds named an initial 28-man squad for their trip across the Atlantic, with the club’s youngsters outnumbering the number of first-team regulars.

But the head coach has offered a welcome update during his press conference in Pittsburgh that Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch will all join up with the squad over the next fortnight.

Liverpool’s No. 20 is the first to report back and is arriving on Thursday, the eve of the Reds’ clash against Real Betis – of which he will play no part.

The winger was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Euros after playing just 232 minutes for Portugal throughout the summer. He will undergo testing before joining the group for training.

Konate and Gravenberch will follow a similar return plan when they report back in Philadelphia, the second stop on Liverpool’s tour – this is where they will face Arsenal.

The remaining senior players on holiday – Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez – will report back on Merseyside in August.

With the Reds making a flying visit to the US, there is no need for any of the seven abovementioned players to make a brief pitstop before travelling all the way back to Kirkby.

It leaves little time for them to prepare for the season opener, against Ipswich on August 17, but it cannot be helped and the rest will hopefully stand them in good stead for another long season.

In other news, Andy Robertson has been ruled out of playing any minutes during the tour following his injury with Scotland at the Euros.