1 champion, 19 goals & 5,000+ minutes – Liverpool’s internationals had a BUSY summer

Liverpool’s senior players had a busy summer of international action, with 19 seeing minutes on the pitch and four making major finals.

Every player in Arne Slot‘s side can now say that their 2023/24 campaign is over following the conclusion of Copa America and the Euros.

Alexis Mac Allister was the only Red to lift a trophy, but Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez all walked away with a runners-up medal, while Darwin Nunez earned a bronze.

Pre-season is already underway at the AXA Training Centre, but a busy summer of international action ensures many will not report back until August, merely weeks before the league opener.

Across the entire summer, Liverpool’s players combined for 5,600 minutes of friendly and competitive action – but who played the most, who topped the scoresheet and who laid on the most assists?

 

Minutes played

Colombia's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Three Reds played 600 or more minutes for their country this summer, a ridiculous number, while a handful were on the periphery – including Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch:

Luis Diaz – 660
Virgil van Dijk – 648
Cody Gakpo – 600
Darwin Nunez – 544
Alisson – 540
Alexis Mac Allister – 507
Dominik Szoboszlai – 417
Andy Robertson – 398
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 250
Diogo Jota – 232
Mo Salah – 180
Caoimhin Kelleher – 180
Conor Bradley – 142
Ibrahima Konate – 118
Ryan Gravenberch – 86
Wataru Endo – 62
Lewis Koumas – 47
Vitezslav Jaros – 45
Joe Gomez – 43
Jarell Quansah – 0
Curtis Jones – 0

 

Goals

2XDNMR7 Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla, Sunday, June 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Darwin Nunez left Copa America with a bronze medal and plenty of goals to celebrate, and Cody Gakpo earned himself the Golden Boot – sharing with five others. It was a good summer for our forwards:

Nunez – 5
Gakpo – 3
Diaz – 3
Bradley – 2
Jota – 2
Van Dijk – 2
Salah – 1
Alexander-Arnold – 1

 

Assists

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Sunday, June 23, 2024: Hungary's captain Dominik Szoboszlai (L) consoles Liverpool team-mate Scotland's captain Andy Robertson at the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena. Hungary won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Four of those who found the net also notched an assist over the summer, but it is Andy Robertson and Mac Allister who share top spot:

Robertson – 2
Mac Allister – 2
Szoboszlai – 1
Jota – 1
Salah – 1
Gakpo – 1
Diaz – 1

Liverpool’s internationals this summer

BERLIN, GERMANY - Sunday, July 14, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the UEFA Euro 2024 Final match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion. Spain won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

