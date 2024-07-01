Liverpool’s senior players had a busy summer of international action, with 19 seeing minutes on the pitch and four making major finals.

Every player in Arne Slot‘s side can now say that their 2023/24 campaign is over following the conclusion of Copa America and the Euros.

Alexis Mac Allister was the only Red to lift a trophy, but Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez all walked away with a runners-up medal, while Darwin Nunez earned a bronze.

Pre-season is already underway at the AXA Training Centre, but a busy summer of international action ensures many will not report back until August, merely weeks before the league opener.

Across the entire summer, Liverpool’s players combined for 5,600 minutes of friendly and competitive action – but who played the most, who topped the scoresheet and who laid on the most assists?

Minutes played

Three Reds played 600 or more minutes for their country this summer, a ridiculous number, while a handful were on the periphery – including Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch:

Luis Diaz – 660

Virgil van Dijk – 648

Cody Gakpo – 600

Darwin Nunez – 544

Alisson – 540

Alexis Mac Allister – 507

Dominik Szoboszlai – 417

Andy Robertson – 398

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 250

Diogo Jota – 232

Mo Salah – 180

Caoimhin Kelleher – 180

Conor Bradley – 142

Ibrahima Konate – 118

Ryan Gravenberch – 86

Wataru Endo – 62

Lewis Koumas – 47

Vitezslav Jaros – 45

Joe Gomez – 43

Jarell Quansah – 0

Curtis Jones – 0

Goals

Darwin Nunez left Copa America with a bronze medal and plenty of goals to celebrate, and Cody Gakpo earned himself the Golden Boot – sharing with five others. It was a good summer for our forwards:

Nunez – 5

Gakpo – 3

Diaz – 3

Bradley – 2

Jota – 2

Van Dijk – 2

Salah – 1

Alexander-Arnold – 1

Assists

Four of those who found the net also notched an assist over the summer, but it is Andy Robertson and Mac Allister who share top spot:

Robertson – 2

Mac Allister – 2

Szoboszlai – 1

Jota – 1

Salah – 1

Gakpo – 1

Diaz – 1