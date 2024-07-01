Liverpool’s senior players had a busy summer of international action, with 19 seeing minutes on the pitch and four making major finals.
Every player in Arne Slot‘s side can now say that their 2023/24 campaign is over following the conclusion of Copa America and the Euros.
Alexis Mac Allister was the only Red to lift a trophy, but Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez all walked away with a runners-up medal, while Darwin Nunez earned a bronze.
Pre-season is already underway at the AXA Training Centre, but a busy summer of international action ensures many will not report back until August, merely weeks before the league opener.
Across the entire summer, Liverpool’s players combined for 5,600 minutes of friendly and competitive action – but who played the most, who topped the scoresheet and who laid on the most assists?
Minutes played
Three Reds played 600 or more minutes for their country this summer, a ridiculous number, while a handful were on the periphery – including Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch:
Luis Diaz – 660
Virgil van Dijk – 648
Cody Gakpo – 600
Darwin Nunez – 544
Alisson – 540
Alexis Mac Allister – 507
Dominik Szoboszlai – 417
Andy Robertson – 398
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 250
Diogo Jota – 232
Mo Salah – 180
Caoimhin Kelleher – 180
Conor Bradley – 142
Ibrahima Konate – 118
Ryan Gravenberch – 86
Wataru Endo – 62
Lewis Koumas – 47
Vitezslav Jaros – 45
Joe Gomez – 43
Jarell Quansah – 0
Curtis Jones – 0
Goals
Darwin Nunez left Copa America with a bronze medal and plenty of goals to celebrate, and Cody Gakpo earned himself the Golden Boot – sharing with five others. It was a good summer for our forwards:
Nunez – 5
Gakpo – 3
Diaz – 3
Bradley – 2
Jota – 2
Van Dijk – 2
Salah – 1
Alexander-Arnold – 1
Assists
Four of those who found the net also notched an assist over the summer, but it is Andy Robertson and Mac Allister who share top spot:
Robertson – 2
Mac Allister – 2
Szoboszlai – 1
Jota – 1
Salah – 1
Gakpo – 1
Diaz – 1
