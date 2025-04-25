After muted hopes of a U-turn over his decision to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid, reliable reports have clarified Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s expected future.

Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring the winner at Leicester last weekend only fuelled speculation over his future beyond this season.

With his shirt left hanging on the corner flag at the King Power as the vice-captain roared at the travelling Kop, the message was ambiguous.

His post-match interview with Sky Sports gave no indication over his plans, the right-back only insisting talks over his situation remain private, but fans later spotted Alexander-Arnold tapping the badge after the game.

That was followed by a report from the Liverpool Echo claiming the club “haven’t given up hope” of agreeing a new contract with their No. 66.

Supporters speculated over a possible U-turn, with theories added to by the imminent departure of Carlo Ancelotti from the dugout at Real Madrid.

But both The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano have insisted Alexander-Arnold remains on course to sign for the Spanish champions on a free transfer.

Ornstein gave a brief response to a question over Liverpool “still attempting to keep” the 26-year-old by reiterating that “he is expected to join Real Madrid.”

And in an update on YouTube, Romano explained his understanding that “the situation is still exactly the same.”

“The deal is at the final stages, just waiting for the formal steps, just waiting to sign all the contracts, just waiting to complete all the documents,” he said.

“So that’s the direction of the story: Real Madrid. At the moment, no changes in the conversation and the situation with Liverpool.

“It’s important to remind once again that Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid, despite the social media stuff, the celebrations and all the rest.”

Carragher condemns Alexander-Arnold boos

Alexander-Arnold made his return to the pitch after six weeks out against Leicester, with the reception from the away supporters largely positive.

There were, however, a number of boos on his introduction and when a rendition of ‘Scouser in our team’ was chanted, and speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Jamie Carragher said “never boo a player in your kit.”

“I can understand Liverpool supporters have all seen it differently,” he explained.

“Some people are saying good luck to him, some people are really angry, some people are a bit like ‘OK, it is what it is’.

“Never boo a player in your kit. He’s playing for Liverpool, he’s put the kit on, he’s still played his part in the season in terms of winning the league. You don’t boo your own players.”