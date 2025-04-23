Liverpool are reportedly hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold could sign a new deal, according to a new claim from a local journalist.

The Reds’ vice-captain has dominated the headlines since his match-winning turn at Leicester last weekend.

Alexander-Arnold’s celebration against the Foxes has led to fans speculating over his future, with some, perhaps recklessly, saying it means he’s staying.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, Liverpool “haven’t give up hope” on the 26-year-old extending his stay at Anfield.

But he does stress that Alexander-Arnold “could yet end up at Real Madrid,” with the European champions targeting him for many months now.

Wishful thinking or a genuine possibility?

Painful though it may be to accept, Alexander-Arnold moving to Madrid clearly remains the most likely outcome this summer.

Unlike Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, he is yet to commit his future to Liverpool, and he gave a cagey post-match interview after the win at Leicester.

“I’ve said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation. I’m not going to go into details,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“But these days, like today, are always special: scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles, as well as being in title races, they are special moments that will live with me forever.

“I’m glad to be a part of them.”

The lure of Madrid for any player is obvious, even for a boyhood Liverpool fan, but Alexander-Arnold must surely know the gamble he is taking.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave, bringing an end to an era that saw him win two Champions Leagues and La Liga titles apiece, so the club may lack stability when the right-back arrives.

The Madrid fans can also famously turn on a new signing in no time, while some of Alexander-Arnold’s own supporters booed him at Leicester, which may make him think twice about his legacy.

So, for all the perks of him heading to Spain, from winning trophies to cementing his reputation as the best right-back of his generation, there are big risks.

And he can do both of those things under Arne Slot at Liverpool, too.

Steve McManaman and Michael Owen are still divisive figures after moving to Madrid – is Alexander-Arnold happy with that being the case for him and his family?

He could emulate Steven Gerrard and stay at Liverpool for another decade, becoming captain after Van Dijk, but that feels like wishful thinking currently.

But a last-minute change of heart, as Alexander-Arnold’s boyhood hero did when he turned down Chelsea in 2005, would be a huge bonus ahead of a busy summer.